Flood safety bill advances in Vermont Senate

A Vermont Senate committee has advanced a bill intended to reduce flooding risks and strengthen resiliency in the state.

The bill would regulate management of wetlands, amend the state’s Flood Hazard Area and River Corridor Rule and further regulate permitting of dams. The Vermont Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Energy voted unanimously to advance the bill to the Appropriations Committee. Following the vote, ProTem Phil Baruth spoke briefly to the committee.

“I think it’s the centerpiece to our response to flooding and I’m just excited because, former mayor of Montpelier here, and we should be thinking outside the box about flooding possibilities and this committee is doing it in the Senate.”

The committee also renamed the bill the Flood Safety Act.

