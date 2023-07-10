Major river flooding expected in Vermont

The Winooski River at Montpelier is expected to reach major flood category overnight.

The National Weather Service in Burlington is forecasting major flooding along the Winooski, Lamoille and Mad Rivers in northern Vermont as flash flooding transitions to main river flooding.

In Montpelier, the Winooski River is expected to crest in the major flood category at about midnight. Major river flooding is also forecast for the Lake Champlain basin.

The weather service says minor to moderate flooding is anticipated in the rest of Vermont and into parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

