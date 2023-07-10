© 2023
All Things Considered

Major river flooding expected in Vermont

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT
NOAA flooding data for Monday July 11, 2023
National Weather Service
NOAA flooding data for Monday July 11, 2023

The Winooski River at Montpelier is expected to reach major flood category overnight.

The National Weather Service in Burlington is forecasting major flooding along the Winooski, Lamoille and Mad Rivers in northern Vermont as flash flooding transitions to main river flooding.

In Montpelier, the Winooski River is expected to crest in the major flood category at about midnight. Major river flooding is also forecast for the Lake Champlain basin.

The weather service says minor to moderate flooding is anticipated in the rest of Vermont and into parts of Connecticut and Massachusetts.

News floodingVermont FloodingWinooski River
Pat Bradley
