Burlington police respond to a series of incidents

Burlington, Vermont officials say the city has been tested by a series of incidents including a double homicide and arson at the police station.

Beginning at about 8 Sunday evening police say they responded to calls that a gun had been discharged on Main Street. There were no victims and no suspects were apprehended. About 90 minutes later police were called to a residence on Decatur Street and found Anthony R. Smith, Jr. 26, of Vergennes dead at the scene. Khalif M. Jones, 27, of Stowe died soon after at the hospital. Both had been shot in the head. Police say they think Jones killed Smith and then Jones was killed by an unknown person.

An additional gunfire incident occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Police received a call that an individual had been shot in the foot after being robbed of drugs. It is not thought to be linked to the double homicide earlier in the evening.

Then at about 2 a.m. the Burlington Police Department’s vestibule was set on fire. Stephen A. Romprey, 62, was arrested and charged with arson.

Burlington Police Chief Jon Murad says it all strained the department’s resources.

“We ran up against the edges of our capability," said Murad. "We’re talking about a night that would’ve been a busy night in any single precinct in the entire country. And I worked in the Bronx. I worked in Manhattan North. I don’t remember a night like this.”

Murad spoke Monday during a briefing carried by MyNBC5.

