Burlington Police investigating suspicious death

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published January 9, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST
photo of Burlington Police logo on a podium
Photo - Pat Bradley/WAMC
/
photo of Burlington Police logo on a podium

Burlington, Vermont police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman Sunday morning.

Police say dispatchers received a call just after 9 a.m. Sunday reporting an unresponsive woman. Police and fire department personnel responded to Riverside Avenue and found 42-year-old Amber G. Monty dead.

Officers determined that the caller had initially given a false name and information. He was identified as Manuel “Manny” Francis.

The 46-year-old has outstanding warrants for aggravated assault with a weapon, disorderly conduct by electronic communication, and false public alarm. He was taken into custody under those warrants.

Monty’s death is being investigated as suspicious.

