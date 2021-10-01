Report recommends increasing Burlington Police Department staffing

A report from consultants analyzing staffing levels at the Burlington, Vermont Police Department confirms the mayor’s argument that the cap on sworn officers should be raised.

The city’s Joint Committee on Public Safety Transformation has released the report from the consulting firm CNA, which assessed policing in Burlington.

It found that traffic stop data indicate more frequent racial disparities than would be expected based on the city’s demographics; police outreach and community engagement programs are under-resourced; there is declining morale in the police department and the number of sworn officers should be increased from a city council mandated cap of 74 to between 77 and 80 excluding required staffing at the Burlington International Airport. Current staffing is at 65.

Democratic Mayor Miro Weinberger released a statement saying the report confirms his staffing concerns.