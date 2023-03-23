Burlington Police use bean bags to subdue suspect

Burlington, Vermont police say they subdued a man with a knife using bean bags.

At about 4 Wednesday afternoon Burlington Police were called to Lake Street near the waterfront for reports of a man threatening self-harm with a knife.

While officers tried to negotiate, the man paced back and forth while cutting himself. The unidentified man eventually fled over a fence and onto the nearby railroad tracks.

He eventually moved toward officers with the knife and police fired what is called Less Lethal Impact Munitions – a bean bag shotgun. Police say the weapon sounds like, but is not, a firearm.

The man was struck, taken into custody and transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment of an apparent mental health crisis.