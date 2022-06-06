© 2022
Police investigate shooting in Burlington's Old North End

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published June 6, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT
The mayor of Burlington is responding to the latest shooting in Vermont’s largest city.

Burlington Police say they responded to reports of gunshots Sunday might near Roosevelt Park in the city’s Old North End. Police found an uninvolved person in a nearby yard who had apparently been injured by shrapnel. The person was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

The shooting, currently under investigation, is the 12th in the city this year. Mayor Miro Weinberger issued a statement calling the situation “unacceptable” and said he and the acting police chief will detail efforts to “reduce gun incidents and the actions we need from partners” later this week.

