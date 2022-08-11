© 2022
1078x200-header-mic.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News
All Things Considered

Police seeking information on Burlington shooting

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Pat Bradley
Published August 11, 2022 at 7:15 PM EDT
Burlington Police attempting to identify these individuals
jwright
/
Burlington Police Department
Burlington Police are attempting to identify these individuals following a July 23rd shooting

Burlington Police are seeking information about a late July shooting. 

In the early morning of Saturday, July 23rd Burlington Police were informed by the University of Vermont Medical Center that they were treating a man who had come to the emergency department with a gunshot wound.

Their investigation has determined that the shooting occurred on Church Street, between King and Main Streets.

Two men fled the scene after the shooting. Police are seeking witnesses or information on the two individuals.

Tags

News Burlington ShootingBurlington Vermont
Pat Bradley
See stories by Pat Bradley