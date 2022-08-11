Police seeking information on Burlington shooting
Burlington Police are seeking information about a late July shooting.
In the early morning of Saturday, July 23rd Burlington Police were informed by the University of Vermont Medical Center that they were treating a man who had come to the emergency department with a gunshot wound.
Their investigation has determined that the shooting occurred on Church Street, between King and Main Streets.
Two men fled the scene after the shooting. Police are seeking witnesses or information on the two individuals.