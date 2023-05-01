Investigation continues into downtown Burlington shooting

Burlington, Vermont police say a person injured in a downtown shooting over the weekend remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Other than noting that the incident is still under investigation, Burlington Police provided no further updates Monday.

Late Saturday morning police say they responded to calls that a man was injured at the southwest corner of Church and Main Street. The male victim had been shot in the chest. The man, in his 40’s, was taken to the University of Vermont Medical Center. Police believe the shooting took place in a nearby apartment.

It is the second shooting incident that the Burlington Police Department has investigated this year.

