Russia-Ukraine War

The Vermont State Police are sending nearly a thousand pieces of body armor collected over two weeks to Ukraine.
This week three Ukrainian students attending Middlebury College talked about the invasion and their families remaining in the war zone.
The city of Cohoes and its Ukrainian community held a prayer vigil Monday night.
I’d heard of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city, most of my life, though I hadn’t been able to place it on a map, or frankly even been interested enough to try, until Russia invaded the country a couple of weeks ago. Was it where my grandfather grew up? Or was that Proskurov? Adding to the confusion, between wars and revolutions the names and national identities have changed over the years from Russian to Ukrainian.
The Vermont Legislature has approved funding to provide humanitarian aid to Ukraine.
As relief efforts ramp up in the U.S., WAMC’s Southern Adirondack Bureau Chief Lucas Willard connected with two women in Kyiv via Skype on Thursday.
No radiation was released from a Russian attack at Europe’s biggest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and firefighters have extinguished a blaze at the facility, U.N. and Ukrainian officials said Friday, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.