As war drags on, city of Albany sending more equipment to Ukraine

Capital Region elected officials are showing support for Ukraine as Russia’s invasion reaches the 18-month mark.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan says Albany is continuing to support places like Bucha. At city hall Tuesday, the Democrat said the city is sending several decommissioned vehicles and 50 sets of firefighter turnout gear.

“When we created this sister city relationship, we did it with great hope that the war would be over by now, and that we would be in the midst of rebuilding. But as the war continues, the need to rebuild and the need for supplies and the needs of the city of Bucha are undeniable. And so, I am calling upon our community, our residents to help us to help the city of Bucha. The war crimes committed by Russia and the good people of Bucha have entered the annals of some of the darkest atrocities of humankind,” Sheehan said.

Sheehan urges donations to UkraineFocus.org, the organization coordinating the delivery of supplies overseas.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos has traveled to the war zone.

“One of the most heavily impacted cities was Bucha. With atrocities that are now well known around the world, but at the time, were unspeakable and unthinkable in this modern age. And, of course, the need to support Ukraine is vast and deep,” Seggos said.

Albany formed a sister city relationship with Bucha at the onset of the war. Seggos says despite Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s efforts, America continues to stand with Ukraine.

“We will see that the world's leaders continue to provide military support, of course, to help that country prevail. But just as important is the civilian support, the humanitarian support, the relationships that we in the States and around the world are building with Ukrainian leaders and Ukrainian people,” Seggos said.

Sheehan agrees.

“We have sent over computers, we will continue to advocate to send over whatever is needed for Ukraine to be able to not only fight this war, but to rebuild their communities and to create hope,” Sheehan said.

The Democrat says the effort is reminiscent of Albany’s support for the besieged Dutch city Nijmegen during World War Two, which paved the way for the Tulip Festival, which continues to this day.

“I am confident that we will bond together now to ensure that Ukraine has the resources that it needs to be able to rebuild. Our cities will celebrate this relationship years from now. And I'm confident that as this support grows, and as we work together, it will not only bring hope to Ukraine, but it will bring a sense of pride in this city, in our community, for doing all that we could to help another community in need,” Sheehan said.

Brock Bierman is President and CEO of Ukraine Focus. He says he saw the destruction caused by Russian soldiers first hand in summer 2022.

“What wasn't nailed down, they stole or destroyed. Every window was broken in the building. Every wall had writing or holes, the desks were destroyed. The school was completely destroyed. It was travesty. And in the middle of the courtyard, you could see where the remnants of the military had stayed. And they had just no regard for Bucha,” Bierman said.

Capital Region Assemblywoman Pat Fahy, a Democrat, says the situation in Israel has similarities.

“We are reminded that evil anywhere, this this effort to destroy our democracies, we must fight back we must support those who are fighting this and the atrocities that have been inflicted upon the Ukrainian people by Russia are just horrific. And I think we can do both here,” Fahy said.

Department of General Services Commissioner Sergio Panunzio agrees.

“We're giving a little piece of us to support the Ukrainian people," Panunzio said.

As does Albany Fire Department Chief Joseph Gregory, who says his thoughts are with Ukraine.

“This equipment has kept our firefighters safe throughout the years. And we just hope that it'll be able to keep other our brothers and sisters over in Ukraine safe as well,” Gregory said.

In addition to the 50 sets of turnout gear, Albany is sending decommissioned forestry and garbage trucks to aid in the cleanup.