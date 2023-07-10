Massachusetts peace activists call on Congress to stop cluster bombs to Ukraine

President Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine has sparked concerns.

The munitions, which consist of several bomblets that scatter over a wide area, are banned by more than 120 other countries.

Peace activists are calling on Congress to intervene.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Brian Garvey, assistant director of Massachusetts Peace Action.

Brian Garvey

The reasons why the Biden administration has decided to send these weapons is not because we think they'd be particularly effective in this instance. But because they're the weapons that we have on hand, and that we have them because we've been so unwilling to use them or transfer them because of their dangerousness. And if we're running low on weapons that are available to send, given the size of the arsenal of the United States military. I think that proves the point that it's it's not the number of bombs, that's going to make the difference in in ending this conflict.

Paul Tuthill

What makes cluster munitions particularly heinous?

Brian Garvey

These kinds of weapons can be dangerous decades after the fact. And especially dangerous to to civilians, because they scatter so, so much ordnance over such a wide area. The bombs that don't explode, become hazards for many years to come, often cases of children picking up these unexploded bombs and injuring themselves in many cases long after the war has ended.

Paul Tuthill

And your group is calling on Congress to intervene here, correct?

Brian Garvey

Yes, and in fact, represented representative Sarah Jacobs has already with Representative Ilhan Omar has already introduced an amendment that would do just that, that would prevent sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Paul Tuthill

Have you received a response from any member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation?

Brian Garvey

Not as of yet. Although I have not had direct response, but we know that (U.S.) Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA 2) has already put out a statement against the use of these munitions.

Paul Tuthill

In addition to calling for congressional intervention. Does your organization have any other actions planned?

Brian Garvey

Not yet, but I believe that's wholly because our Ukraine peace campaign has not met since we have been doing sustained protests, at least at least once a month, oftentimes more frequently, pushing for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Since the announcement has only taken place in the last few days, we have not designed any demonstrations to specifically look at the cluster, the cluster bombs cluster munitions, but I would not be surprised if we do make that a focus based on just how dangerous these weapons are, and and the recent announcement that that the Biden administration is actually going to take this dramatic step.