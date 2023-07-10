© 2023
News
Northeast Report

Massachusetts peace activists call on Congress to stop cluster bombs to Ukraine

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:54 PM EDT
Massachusetts Peace Action
/
Wikimedia
President Biden is planning to send cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Controversial weapons are banned by more than 100 countries

President Biden’s decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine has sparked concerns.

The munitions, which consist of several bomblets that scatter over a wide area, are banned by more than 120 other countries.

Peace activists are calling on Congress to intervene.

WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Brian Garvey, assistant director of Massachusetts Peace Action.

Brian Garvey
The reasons why the Biden administration has decided to send these weapons is not because we think they'd be particularly effective in this instance. But because they're the weapons that we have on hand, and that we have them because we've been so unwilling to use them or transfer them because of their dangerousness. And if we're running low on weapons that are available to send, given the size of the arsenal of the United States military. I think that proves the point that it's it's not the number of bombs, that's going to make the difference in in ending this conflict.

Paul Tuthill 
What makes cluster munitions particularly heinous?

Brian Garvey
These kinds of weapons can be dangerous decades after the fact. And especially dangerous to to civilians, because they scatter so, so much ordnance over such a wide area. The bombs that don't explode, become hazards for many years to come, often cases of children picking up these unexploded bombs and injuring themselves in many cases long after the war has ended.

Paul Tuthill 
And your group is calling on Congress to intervene here, correct?

Brian Garvey
Yes, and in fact, represented representative Sarah Jacobs has already with Representative Ilhan Omar has already introduced an amendment that would do just that, that would prevent sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Paul Tuthill 
Have you received a response from any member of the Massachusetts congressional delegation?

Brian Garvey
Not as of yet. Although I have not had direct response, but we know that (U.S.) Representative Jim McGovern (D-MA 2) has already put out a statement against the use of these munitions.

Paul Tuthill 
In addition to calling for congressional intervention. Does your organization have any other actions planned?

Brian Garvey
Not yet, but I believe that's wholly because our Ukraine peace campaign has not met since we have been doing sustained protests, at least at least once a month, oftentimes more frequently, pushing for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Since the announcement has only taken place in the last few days, we have not designed any demonstrations to specifically look at the cluster, the cluster bombs cluster munitions, but I would not be surprised if we do make that a focus based on just how dangerous these weapons are, and and the recent announcement that that the Biden administration is actually going to take this dramatic step.

Tags
News Massachusetts Peace Action cluster bombsRussia-Ukraine War
Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
