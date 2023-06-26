Local expert weighs in on revolt in Russia

There were dramatic events in Russia over the weekend.

The leader of the Wagner Group, a mercenary army that has been doing a lot of the fighting for Russia in Ukraine, staged a revolt.

A deal ended the mutiny without bloodshed.

For insight about what happened and what it means for the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Constantine Pleshakov, a visiting professor of political science at Amherst College.