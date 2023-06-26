© 2023
Former New York Lieutenant Governor Richard Ravitch dies at 89
Local expert weighs in on revolt in Russia

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Paul Tuthill
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT
Constantine Pleshakov worked for a Moscow think tank for 20 years before emigrating to America in 1998. He is a visiting professor of political science at Amherst College.
World Affairs Council of Western Massachusetts
Constantine Pleshakov says Russia is a failed state

There were dramatic events in Russia over the weekend.

The leader of the Wagner Group, a mercenary army that has been doing a lot of the fighting for Russia in Ukraine, staged a revolt.

A deal ended the mutiny without bloodshed.

For insight about what happened and what it means for the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief Paul Tuthill spoke with Constantine Pleshakov, a visiting professor of political science at Amherst College.

Paul Tuthill
Paul Tuthill is WAMC’s Pioneer Valley Bureau Chief. He’s been covering news, everything from politics and government corruption to natural disasters and the arts, in western Massachusetts since 2007. Before joining WAMC, Paul was a reporter and anchor at WRKO in Boston. He was news director for more than a decade at WTAG in Worcester. Paul has won more than two dozen Associated Press Broadcast Awards. He won an Edward R. Murrow award for reporting on veterans’ healthcare for WAMC in 2011. Born and raised in western New York, Paul did his first radio reporting while he was a student at the University of Rochester.
