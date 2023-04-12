Women Against War hosts CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin events in the Capital Region

Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK. She is also co-founder of the human rights group Global Exchange, the Peace in Ukraine Coalition.

Medea has been an advocate of social justice for 50 years and is author of 10 books. Her most recent book, co-authored with Nicolas J.S. Davies, is "War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict."

Women Against War is hosting Medea Benjamin in the Capital Region.

Community Events:

Sunday, April 16: 4 PM: WAR IN UKRAINE: MAKING SENSE OF A SENSELESS CONFLICT, Time and Space Limited, 434 Columbia St., Hudson, NY

Monday, April 17: 7 PM: UNTANGLING THE WEB OF WAR IN UKRAINE, First Unitarian-Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Ave., Albany, NY