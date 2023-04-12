© 2023
Women Against War hosts CODEPINK co-founder Medea Benjamin events in the Capital Region

By Joe Donahue
Published April 12, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT
medeabenjamin-warinukraine.jpg
Provided
/

Medea Benjamin is the co-founder of the women-led peace group CODEPINK. She is also co-founder of the human rights group Global Exchange, the Peace in Ukraine Coalition.

Medea has been an advocate of social justice for 50 years and is author of 10 books. Her most recent book, co-authored with Nicolas J.S. Davies, is "War in Ukraine: Making Sense of a Senseless Conflict."

Women Against War is hosting Medea Benjamin in the Capital Region.

Community Events:

Sunday, April 16: 4 PM: WAR IN UKRAINE: MAKING SENSE OF A SENSELESS CONFLICT, Time and Space Limited, 434 Columbia St., Hudson, NY

Monday, April 17: 7 PM: UNTANGLING THE WEB OF WAR IN UKRAINE, First Unitarian-Universalist Society of Albany, 405 Washington Ave., Albany, NY

women against war, war, Russia-Ukraine War, peace
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
