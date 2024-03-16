Fundraiser for Ukraine medical relief set for Saturday in Coxsackie

Russia’s war with Ukraine has now entered its third year. The second anniversary came and went in February as members of the U.S. House remain stalled on a bill to provide another wave of federal support to European country. The Pentagon this week announced $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, which President Biden says is not enough.

Tonight in Coxsackie, upstate New York-based organization Medical Relief for Ukraine is holding a fundraiser for Next Step Ukraine, a rehabilitation center for soldiers and civilians.

The fundraiser, set to begin at 5 p.m. at the Pegasus Restaurant on Route 9W, will include food, presentations, and live music.

WAMC's Lucas Willard spoke with fundraiser organizer Iryna Johnson, whose daughter is living in Ukraine, ahead of the event…

In the beginning, everyone was shocked. It was different point of view. And definitely time change people, time changes people mind. And we have new world and events around the world. We have Israel, and Hamas and Palestine issues at which people attention. However, we try to explain that war in the middle of Europe, it's not only Ukrainian war, for independence, it's the war, which is going to shape the entire configuration of a Western civilization. We cannot allow Ukraine to lose this war, because that would change the Western civilization against tyranny, against the Imperial point of view forever. So even though some people change their mind, we try to keep doing our job and explain people why it's not wise.

With the upcoming fundraiser, what kinds of supplies are needed? What kinds of medical supplies are you hoping to purchase?

Yes, Lucas, it's a very important question, because we are proud to be a partner of big Ukrainian organization calls REVIED SOLIDERS Ukraine, and we are actively participate in the run and rehabilitation center in Lviv. This rehabilitation program is follow American technology. So, it's a high level of innovative technology. We started from buying expensive equipment for that in June 2022. And since then, we pay very big attention to their business. So, this equipment is produced in Baltimore, and it's a high license technology for people with neurotrauma. It’s free for soldiers and officers who fight on the front, and it's a moderate price for civilians. And that’s where we direct the majority of our funds. We also do prosthetics. So about one to 2,000 people now in Ukraine needs prosthetics. And the complicated cases, the most complicated cases of young people, young soldiers who lost their limbs live around the United States, and that we paid for two cases of prosthetics here in the United States. So, it's a two main program, prosthetics and rehabilitation center in Lviv. .

Do you regularly speak with your daughter who is in Ukraine?

Yes, yes, of course. She works full time. And but she texts me all the time…

How is she feeling right now, with the war now going on over two years? How does she feel about the fight against the war with Russia?

Well, she feels, like I say, I mentioned, the same way, as her family and friends and the people who work there. They have no doubts that Ukraine is going to win, because every Imperial is fell down, sooner or later. Of course, we wanted it to happens sooner. So, to save lives, to save Ukraine, Ukrainian infrastructure to save Ukraine and economy, and many people in Ukraine, are unhappy with political situation in the United States, which stopped Congress’s solution about monetary support. And actually, it's America who signed the Budapest Memorandum, which did not work at all. And they feel that helping Ukraine invest, not only help Ukraine, it helps itself to develop more, a human society in future. That what this they feel but they're not going to leave Ukraine. They are going to stay there and build their country in better way. And build Ukraine in the way of democracy and peace.

What are you expecting for the fundraiser event and how many people do you anticipate will be coming through?

Well, we did not sell as many tickets as we expect. Right now, about 50 tickets are sold but facility in Pegasus, it's a big restaurant, well known in Columbia and Greene County, I would say. And Greene County, maybe Ulster County. It's 140 spots in this facility. They have weddings there, other community events, Rotary club events. So, it is going to be a dinner of American food. From Ukrainian cuisine, we only have vareniki which are very popular. It’s Ukrainian dumpling. And it's also will be a big concert, entertainment program. A well-known musician, his name is Foggy Otis with friends and surprise guests. We also planning raffles, we also plan 50/50 prizes, as well, a little presentation about organization about what we have done for this two years. And we charge for the tickets $55 and half goes for the food, because the food is made by restaurant, and not by us…And well, it depends of how many tickets will be sold for this couple days, we can multiply.