upstate arts weekend

Soil Fest is a three-day celebration of soil at White Feather Farm in Saugerties, New York.The second annual festival, taking place Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23, will include live performances, workshops and food intersecting art, science and ecology. Soil Fest will feature live performances from the Dust Bowl Faeries, Arm of the Sea Puppet Theater and Lisa Schonberg.There will be artist-led workshops with Claire Pentecost, Brooke Singer and Allie Wist. Attendees can experience making biochar and tasting alternative grain beers.Here now to tell us more are artist, educator, and Soil Fest organizer Brooke Singer, composer, percussionist and environmental sound artist Lisa Schonberg, and artist, writer, and educator Claire Pentecost.