"The House in the Pines" is a new psychological thriller from Ana Reyes. We follow Maya, a young woman who only has hazy memories about the most traumatic moment in her life – witnessing the mysterious death of her best friend – and feels the desperation to hide from and eventually fight for long-buried answers. This episode was recorded live at The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield, Massachusetts on May 13, 2023.

