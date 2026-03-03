© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Bipartisan renewable energy

By Randy Simon
Published March 3, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Michael Campbell (BLM)
/
Flickr

Our country has a deep political divide over wind and solar renewable energy sources. Generally, Democrats are in favor of them, and Republicans are against them. The current administration is doing whatever it can to stop the growth of wind and solar power despite that they involve nearly $100 billion in US investments and nearly 500,000 jobs.

There is one form of renewable energy that enjoys bipartisan support: geothermal energy. A major reason is that the technology is oil- and gas-adjacent. It involves a lot of the same jobs and a lot of the same equipment. Thus, the oil and gas industry is inclined to pursue geothermal energy.

The 2022 Inflation Reduction Act provided incentives for installing renewable energy including geothermal. While most of these incentives have been reduced or even eliminated under the Trump administration, the incentives for geothermal have remained largely intact.

Geothermal uses pipes and liquids to tap the Earth’s steady temperature of about 55 degrees underground. Heat pumps extract heat from this underground source for warming and pump the liquid back underground for cooling. Geothermal heat pumps greatly reduce the amount of other energy sources needed to heat and cool buildings.

The largest system in the US is in Verona, Wisconsin where 6,000 boreholes drilled hundreds of feet into the earth provide heating and cooling for a 410-acre campus. There are a growing number of geothermal projects in the US. New York, Massachusetts, and Colorado are among the states where geothermal energy is on the upswing.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentRenewable EnergyGeothermal EnergyUnited States
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Greenland ice melt is accelerating
    Randy Simon
    Greenland is one of the fastest-melting cryosphere regions on Earth. In fact, scientists say the large-scale melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet is irreversible, and it’s happening now at an accelerating rate. Understanding what is driving this melting is crucial for predicting how much sea levels will rise and what that means for coastal communities around the world.
  • Earth Wise
    Better milk from better soybeans
    Randy Simon
    Researchers at Michigan State University's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have been studying dietary fats and their effects on dairy cows for over a decade. This research in part focused on high-oleic soybeans, a variety that is rich in oleic acid, a type of fatty acid found in both animal and vegetable fats and oils. The conjecture was that if these soybeans were included in a cow’s diet, the yields of milk fat and protein would increase, and along with them, the profits of farmers.
  • Earth Wise
    Reducing locust swarms
    Randy Simon
    When we talk about locust swarms, we envision biblical plagues and famines in ancient societies. But locusts continue to be a serious problem around the world. Huge swarms of the insects can destroy crops across entire regions and cause massive economic losses.