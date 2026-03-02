© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Greenland ice melt is accelerating

By Randy Simon
Published March 2, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Markus Trienke
/
Flickr

Greenland is one of the fastest-melting cryosphere regions on Earth. In fact, scientists say the large-scale melting of the Greenland Ice Sheet is irreversible, and it’s happening now at an accelerating rate. Understanding what is driving this melting is crucial for predicting how much sea levels will rise and what that means for coastal communities around the world.

According to a new study led by researchers at the University of Waterloo in Canada, airborne mineral dust and other aerosols play a key role in accelerating ice loss, as their settlement on the ice sheet provides the nutrients necessary to fuel the growth of glacier algae.

In the study, which was recently published in the journal Environmental Science & Technology, researchers analyzed mineral dust collected directly from the ice over a two-year period. They found that this dust, primarily from nearby land, is rich in phosphorus, a nutrient that fuels the growth of pigmented glacier algae. These microscopic organisms darken the ice surface, reducing albedo, which is the ice’s natural ability to reflect sunlight. When the surface becomes darker, it absorbs more solar energy, which leads to faster melting.

The research team also found airborne algae cells mixed in with the dust, suggesting that wind may help transport algae across the ice sheet to form new algal communities.

According to the researchers, future work will explore the impact of soot accumulation on ice. As wildfires become more frequent and intense, soot settling on ice may be darkening the surface even further.

Tags
Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentGreenlandGlobal WarmingGlaciers
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
See stories by Randy Simon
Related Content
  • Earth Wise
    Better milk from better soybeans
    Randy Simon
    Researchers at Michigan State University's College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have been studying dietary fats and their effects on dairy cows for over a decade. This research in part focused on high-oleic soybeans, a variety that is rich in oleic acid, a type of fatty acid found in both animal and vegetable fats and oils. The conjecture was that if these soybeans were included in a cow’s diet, the yields of milk fat and protein would increase, and along with them, the profits of farmers.
  • Earth Wise
    Reducing locust swarms
    Randy Simon
    When we talk about locust swarms, we envision biblical plagues and famines in ancient societies. But locusts continue to be a serious problem around the world. Huge swarms of the insects can destroy crops across entire regions and cause massive economic losses.
  • Earth Wise
    Offshore wind presses on
    Randy Simon
    Windfarms located out to sea have the advantages that there is a lack of obstacles to airflow and higher wind speeds and steadier wind flow tend to be observed out at sea. As of last year, the global offshore wind capacity reached 83-88 gigawatts, enough to power 75 to 100 million homes and is growing rapidly with annual growth rates of 15% or more.