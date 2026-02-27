© 2026
Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Better milk from better soybeans

By Randy Simon
Published February 27, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Steve Young-Burns (Cedar Summit Farm)
/
Flickr

Researchers at Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have been studying dietary fats and their effects on dairy cows for over a decade. This research in part focused on high-oleic soybeans, a variety that is rich in oleic acid, a type of fatty acid found in both animal and vegetable fats and oils. The conjecture was that if these soybeans were included in a cow’s diet, the yields of milk fat and protein would increase, and along with them, the profits of farmers.

In 2024, the team at Preston Farms in southern Michigan made the decision to dedicate 400 acres of its 1,500 acres to growing high-oleic soybeans. It was a risky thing to do since it replaced much of the corn and grain that would have otherwise been grown.

When the soybean harvest took place, the farm introduced the soybeans into the livestock’s diet. The results were evident within three days. There was an increase in fat and protein yields, increasing the value of the milk significantly.

Many dairy farmers purchase costly dietary supplements to optimize cow nutrition. At Preston Farms, purchased feed costs dropped by 20% per month, a very significant benefit.

Preston Farms is not the only farm taking notice. Michigan seed suppliers ran out of oleic soybean seed last year due to demand. While many universities are divesting in dairy research, it is evident that the work done by agricultural researchers does not just live in journals; it can find its way into the day-to-day decisions of farmers.

Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
