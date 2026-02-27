Better milk from better soybeans

Researchers at Michigan State University’s College of Agriculture and Natural Resources have been studying dietary fats and their effects on dairy cows for over a decade. This research in part focused on high-oleic soybeans, a variety that is rich in oleic acid, a type of fatty acid found in both animal and vegetable fats and oils. The conjecture was that if these soybeans were included in a cow’s diet, the yields of milk fat and protein would increase, and along with them, the profits of farmers.

In 2024, the team at Preston Farms in southern Michigan made the decision to dedicate 400 acres of its 1,500 acres to growing high-oleic soybeans. It was a risky thing to do since it replaced much of the corn and grain that would have otherwise been grown.

When the soybean harvest took place, the farm introduced the soybeans into the livestock’s diet. The results were evident within three days. There was an increase in fat and protein yields, increasing the value of the milk significantly.

Many dairy farmers purchase costly dietary supplements to optimize cow nutrition. At Preston Farms, purchased feed costs dropped by 20% per month, a very significant benefit.

Preston Farms is not the only farm taking notice. Michigan seed suppliers ran out of oleic soybean seed last year due to demand. While many universities are divesting in dairy research, it is evident that the work done by agricultural researchers does not just live in journals; it can find its way into the day-to-day decisions of farmers.