Earth Wise
Earth Wise

Reducing locust swarms

By Randy Simon
Published February 26, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Sergio Boscaino
/
Flickr

When we talk about locust swarms, we envision biblical plagues and famines in ancient societies. But locusts continue to be a serious problem around the world. Huge swarms of the insects can destroy crops across entire regions and cause massive economic losses.

Arizona State University is the site of a Global Locust Initiative that seeks to reduce the impact of the insects. Locusts are actually the Mr. Hyde version of the Dr. Jekyll form of certain grasshoppers. A small fraction of the world’s grasshoppers undergo a transformation under certain conditions that turns the green, ground-based, mostly solitary insects into massive swarms of winged locusts that travel long distances wreaking havoc wherever they go.

After 18 years of studies, the ASU researchers found that plants growing in nutrient-poor soil promote locust outbreaks. These are plants high in carbohydrates and low in protein. High protein plants are bad for locusts to eat; their bodies cannot handle the extra protein and they don’t get enough energy for their lengthy flights.

The researchers partnered with 100 farmers in Senegal where outbreaks of grasshoppers occur. By treating certain millet fields with nitrogen fertilizer to stimulate higher protein plants, they found three differences from untreated fields. There were fewer locusts, less crop damage, and doubled crop yields.

The farmers were funded by USAID, the program that was cancelled in early 2025 by the Trump administration. Going forward, these farmers cannot afford to obtain the nitrogen-rich fertilizer, but are doing composting to enrich their soil and reduce the severity of locust attacks.

Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentAgricultureLocustCrops
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
  • Earth Wise
    Offshore wind presses on
    Randy Simon
    Windfarms located out to sea have the advantages that there is a lack of obstacles to airflow and higher wind speeds and steadier wind flow tend to be observed out at sea. As of last year, the global offshore wind capacity reached 83-88 gigawatts, enough to power 75 to 100 million homes and is growing rapidly with annual growth rates of 15% or more.
  • Earth Wise
    A better way to produce hydrogen
    Randy Simon
    Hydrogen can play a key role in the transition to clean energy because when it is used as a fuel, it only produces water as a byproduct. Hydrogen is already produced in industrial quantities, but it is primarily made with methods that use fossil fuels like natural gas. But instead of extracting hydrogen from hydrocarbons, it can be obtained by splitting water into its constituent elements.
  • Earth Wise
    Less climate news despite more climate trouble
    Randy Simon
    Greenhouse gas emissions rose again last year, while global temperatures continued to rise. Carbon dioxide concentrations reached new record highs. Despite this, climate-related issues, events, and developments saw less frequent media coverage around the world, down 14% compared to 2024 and 38% lower than in 2021.