Earth Wise
Offshore wind presses on

By Randy Simon
Published February 25, 2026 at 1:00 AM EST
Windfarms located out to sea have the advantages that there is a lack of obstacles to airflow and higher wind speeds and steadier wind flow tend to be observed out at sea. As of last year, the global offshore wind capacity reached 83-88 gigawatts, enough to power 75 to 100 million homes and is growing rapidly with annual growth rates of 15% or more.

Offshore wind farms are generally less controversial than those on land because they have less impact on people and the landscape. But here in the United States, this has not been the case.

After many years of fits and starts, the US offshore wind industry was finally entering an era of accelerated growth, with five major projects underway off the Atlantic Coast and many others at least in the planning stages.

However, the Trump administration, an avowed and outspoken enemy of wind power in general and offshore wind in particular, ordered all work to halt on all five projects last December.

However, during the past month or so, federal courts have ruled against the administration in each of the five projects, issuing injunctions that allow the developers to resume work on their projects.

Thus, Revolution Wind off Rhode Island, Empire Wind off New York, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Vineyard Wind off Massachusetts, and most recently Sunrise Wind off New York, have all been permitted to resume work.

It remains unclear whether the Justice Department will appeal the five court decisions so that the battle would continue in the courts. In the meantime, offshore wind in the United States clings to life.

Earth Wise Climate ChangeEnvironmentOffshore WindWind PowerUnited States
Randy Simon
Randy Simon has over 30 years of experience in renewable energy technology, materials research, superconductor applications, and a variety of other technical and management areas. He has been an officer of a publicly-traded Silicon Valley company, worked in government laboratories, the aerospace industry, and at university research institutions. He holds a PhD in physics from UCLA. Dr. Simon has authored numerous technical papers, magazine articles, energy policy documents, online articles and blogs, and a book, and holds seven patents. He also composes, arranges and produces jazz music
  • Earth Wise
    A better way to produce hydrogen
    Randy Simon
    Hydrogen can play a key role in the transition to clean energy because when it is used as a fuel, it only produces water as a byproduct. Hydrogen is already produced in industrial quantities, but it is primarily made with methods that use fossil fuels like natural gas. But instead of extracting hydrogen from hydrocarbons, it can be obtained by splitting water into its constituent elements.
  • Earth Wise
    Less climate news despite more climate trouble
    Randy Simon
    Greenhouse gas emissions rose again last year, while global temperatures continued to rise. Carbon dioxide concentrations reached new record highs. Despite this, climate-related issues, events, and developments saw less frequent media coverage around the world, down 14% compared to 2024 and 38% lower than in 2021.
  • Earth Wise
    The value of nature
    Randy Simon
    People have always relied on natural resources like clean water, forests, soil, biodiversity, and more. According to an estimate by the World Economic Forum, more than half of the world’s gross domestic product is moderately or highly dependent on the environment. Or as one ecologist put it: if there were no nature, there would be no economy.