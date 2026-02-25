Offshore wind presses on

Windfarms located out to sea have the advantages that there is a lack of obstacles to airflow and higher wind speeds and steadier wind flow tend to be observed out at sea. As of last year, the global offshore wind capacity reached 83-88 gigawatts, enough to power 75 to 100 million homes and is growing rapidly with annual growth rates of 15% or more.

Offshore wind farms are generally less controversial than those on land because they have less impact on people and the landscape. But here in the United States, this has not been the case.

After many years of fits and starts, the US offshore wind industry was finally entering an era of accelerated growth, with five major projects underway off the Atlantic Coast and many others at least in the planning stages.

However, the Trump administration, an avowed and outspoken enemy of wind power in general and offshore wind in particular, ordered all work to halt on all five projects last December.

However, during the past month or so, federal courts have ruled against the administration in each of the five projects, issuing injunctions that allow the developers to resume work on their projects.

Thus, Revolution Wind off Rhode Island, Empire Wind off New York, Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind, Vineyard Wind off Massachusetts, and most recently Sunrise Wind off New York, have all been permitted to resume work.

It remains unclear whether the Justice Department will appeal the five court decisions so that the battle would continue in the courts. In the meantime, offshore wind in the United States clings to life.