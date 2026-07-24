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The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - Devin Finigan's 'A Kitchen on Goose Cove: Recipes from the Heart of Maine'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 24, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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Earlier this summer we had a lobster bake of sorts under a pavilion at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, part of SPAC's Culinary Arts events with chef Devin Finigan. Finigan is owner of Aragosta and recognized as one of food and wine's best restaurants in both 2024 and 2025. Finigan shares stories from her debut cookbook 'A Kitchen on Goose Cove: Recipes from the Heart of Maine.' Joe Donahue spoke with Devin Finigan in May 2026.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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