CulinaryArts@SPAC - Devin Finigan's 'A Kitchen on Goose Cove: Recipes from the Heart of Maine'
Earlier this summer we had a lobster bake of sorts under a pavilion at Saratoga Performing Arts Center, part of SPAC's Culinary Arts events with chef Devin Finigan. Finigan is owner of Aragosta and recognized as one of food and wine's best restaurants in both 2024 and 2025. Finigan shares stories from her debut cookbook 'A Kitchen on Goose Cove: Recipes from the Heart of Maine.' Joe Donahue spoke with Devin Finigan in May 2026.