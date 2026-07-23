Comedian Paula Poundstone makes a pit stop at The Egg on 7/25

For more than four decades, Paula Poundstone has been one of America's most distinctive comedians, celebrated for her quick wit, improvisational style, and hilarious conversations with audiences that make every performance unique. A longtime favorite on NPR as a regular panelist on 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!,' Poundstone remains one of stand-up's most recognizable voices.

She continues to tour nationally, bringing her sharp observations on everyday life, politics, family, and the absurdities of modern living to audiences across the country. Paula Poundstone brings her latest stand-up show to The Egg in Albany on Saturday Night at 8PM and she joins us now for a preview.

