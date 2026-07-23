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The Roundtable

Comedian Paula Poundstone makes a pit stop at The Egg on 7/25

By Joe Donahue
Published July 23, 2026 at 11:26 AM EDT
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For more than four decades, Paula Poundstone has been one of America's most distinctive comedians, celebrated for her quick wit, improvisational style, and hilarious conversations with audiences that make every performance unique. A longtime favorite on NPR as a regular panelist on 'Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me!,' Poundstone remains one of stand-up's most recognizable voices.

She continues to tour nationally, bringing her sharp observations on everyday life, politics, family, and the absurdities of modern living to audiences across the country. Paula Poundstone brings her latest stand-up show to The Egg in Albany on Saturday Night at 8PM and she joins us now for a preview.

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The Roundtable paula poundstonethe eggcomediantourcomedy
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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