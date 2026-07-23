The 95th Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair will take place on 7/25

The 95th Anniversary Woodstock Library Fair will be held on Saturday, July 25th from 10am to 5pm at the new Library on 10 Dixon Ave.

This year’s theme for the 95th Anniversary Library Fair is “We Belong Together”. It is a home-town party celebrating Woodstock as a center of the arts: painting, sculpture, poetry, music, fiction, nonfiction, pottery — “all the arts for which Woodstock is known.”

Choose Your Own Adventure:

Find a deal at the famous Book Sales — Eat and drink delicious foods and beverages — Listen to live music all day — Win exciting raffle prizes — Purchase cool library merch — Slide down a bouncy water slide — Jump in multiple Bounce Houses — Paint your face — Make a hat — Make art — Purchase your fall wardrobe in the Clothing Tent.

It is also a celebration of artists whose contributions to music and literature are world renowned. The Friends of the Woodstock Library president Michael Hunt joins us.

