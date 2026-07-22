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The Roundtable

British Poet Lucas Jones' new collection of poems is 'I Still Believe in Miracles'

By Joe Donahue
Published July 22, 2026 at 11:32 AM EDT
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British poet Lucas Jones has become an international literary sensation by pairing deeply personal poetry with the reach of social media, earning millions of readers drawn to his candid reflections on modern life.

His new collection, 'I Still Believe in Miracles,' is an instant bestseller that explores masculinity, love, grief, hope, and the search for connection in an often-fractured world. Blending vulnerability with resilience, Jones writes about heartbreak and healing with remarkable emotional clarity.

A London-based actor, writer, and poet, he has emerged as one of a new generation of voices bringing contemporary poetry to an expansive, devoted audience.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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