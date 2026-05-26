© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

U.S. Senator Chris Murphy's new book lays out how the pursuit of profit has undermined American virtue

By Joe Donahue
Published May 26, 2026 at 10:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Book cover for 'Crisis of the Common Good' by U.S. Senator Chris Murphy
Farrar, Straus and Giroux

Today, the United States is in a crisis—and it’s not just a political one: over fifty years, the pursuit of profit has undermined virtue and character, while too many of us have become convinced that happiness results from acting as good consumers, rather than as good citizens.

In recent years, Senator Chris Murphy has stepped forward to challenge the Trump administration’s assaults on our democracy. In his new book, 'Crisis of the Common Good,' he draws on history and political philosophy to expose how six different cults have seized hold of American life and paved the way to our current troubles.

Tags
The Roundtable U.S. Senator Chris MurphyChris Murphycapitalismconnectionprofitcommunity
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Martha Banta shares the Adirondack Theatre Festival's 2026 Summer Season
    Joe Donahue
    Martha Banta has returned to the Adirondack Theatre Festival. Martha was ATF’s founding Artistic Director for its first 13 seasons, where she directed numerous premieres that went on to be produced in New York City and across the country.She directed the first of many ATF productions in an empty Woolworth’s storefront on Glen Street and later helped spearhead its transformation into the Wood Theater. Most recently, Martha directed Mamma Mia! for its return to Broadway and the national tour.
  • The Roundtable
    Musicians of Ma'alwyck presents 'Under Four Flags' on 5/26 - 5/30
    Joe Donahue
    'Under Four Flags' is program by the Musicians of Ma'alwyck being performed in the region from May 26 – 30. The program is a World War I tribute featuring a screening of the 1918 Allied propaganda silent film with an original live score by Max Caplan, alongside chamber music honoring the era and fallen soldiers.The concert opens with a work by Mihail Jora, written while he was recovering in a hospital after being wounded on the Eastern Front. His music is a personal response to the devastation of war. The major work is Samuel Gardner's piano quintet, composed after the death of violinist David Hochstein, who was killed on the Western Front in France in October 1918.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets 5/20/26
    Sarah LaDuke
    We welcome back Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin and Dr. Susan Sikule to answer questions about your pet's health. Sarah LaDuke hosts.
  • The Roundtable
    Berkshire International Film Festival celebrates 20 years
    Joe Donahue
    The 20th annual Berkshire International Film Festival is coming up next week and they will present a blockbuster lineup and celebratory weekend of films, events, and very special guests. The festival runs from May 28 - 31 in Great Barrington and Lenox. Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery will be here with a preview.BIFF will honoring Award-Winning Actor Karen Allen, opening with Steal this Story Please!! with Award-Winning journalist, author and investigative reporter Amy Goodman in attendance, and closing with the Sundance Hit Documentary about global tennis icon and activist, Billie Jean King in Give me the Ball! with director Elizabeth Wolff in attendance.
  • Book cover for 'Not Going Back'
    The Roundtable
    New book from Temple University Press explores public opinion on abortion
    Joe Donahue
    For decades, Americans’ views on abortion remained surprisingly consistent, even amid fierce political battles. But the 2022 Dobbs decision sparked a major shift.In the new book ‘Not Going Back,’ the authors trace changing public attitudes on abortion from Roe v. Wade through the 2024 election and into 2025, examining how debates over access, regulation, and government involvement continue to reshape American politics.
  • The Roundtable
    Fatimah Gilliam's new book is 'Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You'
    Joe Donahue
    Fatimah Gilliam is an author, lawyer, consultant, WAMC panelist, and founder of the Azara Group where she works on issues of leadership, equity, and organizational culture. Her new book 'Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You' tackles the everyday assumptions, comments, and behaviors that often shape cross-racial interactions in America. Drawing from personal experience and professional insight Gilliam explores everything from microaggressions and white privilege to the hidden social codes that can quietly damage relationships and workplaces. Rather than focusing only on theory the book offers practical guidance for readers hoping to better understand race, challenge misconception, and engage more honestly across differences.
  • The Roundtable
    CulinaryArts@SPAC - 'Heartland Masala' with Jyoti Mukharji and Auyon Mukharji
    Sarah LaDuke
    At our most recent WAMC on the Road event with CulinaryArts@SPAC – the featured cookbook was ‘Heartland Masala: An Indian Cookbook from an American Kitchen.’‘Heartland Masala’ presents recipes from Indian cooking instructor Jyoti Mukharji with cultural and historical essays by her son Auyon Mukharji – folk musician and member of the band ‘Darlingside.’