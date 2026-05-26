U.S. Senator Chris Murphy's new book lays out how the pursuit of profit has undermined American virtue

Today, the United States is in a crisis—and it’s not just a political one: over fifty years, the pursuit of profit has undermined virtue and character, while too many of us have become convinced that happiness results from acting as good consumers, rather than as good citizens.

In recent years, Senator Chris Murphy has stepped forward to challenge the Trump administration’s assaults on our democracy. In his new book, 'Crisis of the Common Good,' he draws on history and political philosophy to expose how six different cults have seized hold of American life and paved the way to our current troubles.