New book from Temple University Press explores public opinion on abortion

For decades, Americans’ views on abortion remained surprisingly consistent, even amid fierce political battles. But the 2022 Dobbs decision sparked a major shift.

In the new book ‘Not Going Back,’ the authors trace changing public attitudes on abortion from Roe v. Wade through the 2024 election and into 2025, examining how debates over access, regulation, and government involvement continue to reshape American politics.

Drawing on national data and personal experience, the book explores why opinions have changed—and what those changes may mean for future elections, policy fights, and the country’s political divide.

The book is published by Temple University Press and authored by Laurel Elder, Steven Greene, and Mary-Kate Lizotte.

Co-author Laurel Elder is a political scientist whose work focuses on gender, public opinion, and American politics. She is a Professor of Political Science at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York and a Roundtable Panelist.