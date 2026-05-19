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The Roundtable

New book from Temple University Press explores public opinion on abortion

By Joe Donahue
Published May 19, 2026 at 10:33 AM EDT
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Book cover for 'Not Going Back'
Temple University Press

For decades, Americans’ views on abortion remained surprisingly consistent, even amid fierce political battles. But the 2022 Dobbs decision sparked a major shift.

In the new book ‘Not Going Back,’ the authors trace changing public attitudes on abortion from Roe v. Wade through the 2024 election and into 2025, examining how debates over access, regulation, and government involvement continue to reshape American politics.

Drawing on national data and personal experience, the book explores why opinions have changed—and what those changes may mean for future elections, policy fights, and the country’s political divide.

The book is published by Temple University Press and authored by Laurel Elder, Steven Greene, and Mary-Kate Lizotte.

Co-author Laurel Elder is a political scientist whose work focuses on gender, public opinion, and American politics. She is a Professor of Political Science at Hartwick College in Oneonta, New York and a Roundtable Panelist.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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