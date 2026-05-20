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Vox Pop

Pets and Vets 5/20/26

Published May 20, 2026 at 1:42 PM EDT
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WAMC

We welcome back Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin and Dr. Susan Sikule to answer questions about your pet's health. Sarah LaDuke hosts.

Call at show time (2pm) with your question. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Dr. Susan Sikule began Just Cats Veterinary Clinic in 1994, filling a niche in the community to care for feline patients in the capital district. She has specific interests in internal medicine, soft tissue surgery, and holistic medicine including acupuncture.

Now retired from regular practice at Delmar Animal Hospital, Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin is a graduate of Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine.

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Vox Pop pets and vetsveterinary medicineTicks
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