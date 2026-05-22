Martha Banta shares the Adirondack Theatre Festival's 2026 Summer Season

Martha Banta has returned to the Adirondack Theatre Festival. Martha was ATF’s founding Artistic Director for its first 13 seasons, where she directed numerous premieres that went on to be produced in New York City and across the country.

She directed the first of many ATF productions in an empty Woolworth’s storefront on Glen Street and later helped spearhead its transformation into the Wood Theater. Most recently, Martha directed Mamma Mia! for its return to Broadway and the national tour.

As someone who grew up in Glens Falls and Lake George, she is proud of all that ATF has done for the economic development of the area over the years.