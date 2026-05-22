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The Roundtable

Martha Banta shares the Adirondack Theatre Festival's 2026 Summer Season

By Joe Donahue
Published May 22, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
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Martha Banta has returned to the Adirondack Theatre Festival. Martha was ATF’s founding Artistic Director for its first 13 seasons, where she directed numerous premieres that went on to be produced in New York City and across the country.

She directed the first of many ATF productions in an empty Woolworth’s storefront on Glen Street and later helped spearhead its transformation into the Wood Theater. Most recently, Martha directed Mamma Mia! for its return to Broadway and the national tour.

As someone who grew up in Glens Falls and Lake George, she is proud of all that ATF has done for the economic development of the area over the years.

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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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