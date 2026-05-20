Berkshire International Film Festival celebrates 20 years

The 20th annual Berkshire International Film Festival is coming up next week and they will present a blockbuster lineup and celebratory weekend of films, events, and very special guests. The festival runs from May 28 - 31 in Great Barrington and Lenox. Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery will be here with a preview.

BIFF will honoring Award-Winning Actor Karen Allen, opening with Steal this Story Please!! with Award-Winning journalist, author and investigative reporter Amy Goodman in attendance, and closing with the Sundance Hit Documentary about global tennis icon and activist, Billie Jean King in Give me the Ball! with director Elizabeth Wolff in attendance.

Four Tea Talks include Academy Award-Winning documentary filmmaker, Barbara Kopple; Oscar-nominated documentary director, Yael Melamede in conversation author and filmmaker Kevin Smokler; acclaimed American screenwriter John Orloff known for 'Band of Brothers' and 'Masters of The Air;' and European Union filmmakers discussing filmmaking across borders. Plus, 75 International and Domestic Narrative Features, Documentaries, and Short Films hosting Dozens of Filmmakers.

AND! We are broadcasting from The Indigo Room at The Mahaiwe on Friday, May 29! Tickets are available for $25.

Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery is here with a preview.