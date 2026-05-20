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The Roundtable

Berkshire International Film Festival celebrates 20 years

By Joe Donahue
Published May 20, 2026 at 11:16 AM EDT
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The 20th annual Berkshire International Film Festival is coming up next week and they will present a blockbuster lineup and celebratory weekend of films, events, and very special guests. The festival runs from May 28 - 31 in Great Barrington and Lenox. Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery will be here with a preview.

BIFF will honoring Award-Winning Actor Karen Allen, opening with Steal this Story Please!! with Award-Winning journalist, author and investigative reporter Amy Goodman in attendance, and closing with the Sundance Hit Documentary about global tennis icon and activist, Billie Jean King in Give me the Ball! with director Elizabeth Wolff in attendance.

Four Tea Talks include Academy Award-Winning documentary filmmaker, Barbara Kopple; Oscar-nominated documentary director, Yael Melamede in conversation author and filmmaker Kevin Smokler; acclaimed American screenwriter John Orloff known for 'Band of Brothers' and 'Masters of The Air;' and European Union filmmakers discussing filmmaking across borders. Plus, 75 International and Domestic Narrative Features, Documentaries, and Short Films hosting Dozens of Filmmakers.

AND! We are broadcasting from The Indigo Room at The Mahaiwe on Friday, May 29! Tickets are available for $25.

Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery is here with a preview.

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The Roundtable berkshire international film festivalbiffkelley vickeryfilmfestival
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Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
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