CulinaryArts@SPAC - 'Heartland Masala' with Jyoti Mukharji and Auyon Mukharji

At our most recent WAMC on the Road event with CulinaryArts@SPAC – the featured cookbook was ‘Heartland Masala: An Indian Cookbook from an American Kitchen.’

‘Heartland Masala’ presents recipes from Indian cooking instructor Jyoti Mukharji with cultural and historical essays by her son Auyon Mukharji – folk musician and member of the band ‘Darlingside.’

CulinaryArts@SPAC is produced by Pam Abrams and Kevin London and sponsored by Franklin Square Market.

To read more of Auyon’s writing and learn more about the creation of the book you can check out his Heartland Masala Substack.