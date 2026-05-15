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The Roundtable

CulinaryArts@SPAC - 'Heartland Masala' with Jyoti Mukharji and Auyon Mukharji

By Sarah LaDuke
Published May 15, 2026 at 11:42 AM EDT
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At our most recent WAMC on the Road event with CulinaryArts@SPAC – the featured cookbook was ‘Heartland Masala: An Indian Cookbook from an American Kitchen.’

‘Heartland Masala’ presents recipes from Indian cooking instructor Jyoti Mukharji with cultural and historical essays by her son Auyon Mukharji – folk musician and member of the band ‘Darlingside.’

CulinaryArts@SPAC is produced by Pam Abrams and Kevin London and sponsored by Franklin Square Market.

To read more of Auyon’s writing and learn more about the creation of the book you can check out his Heartland Masala Substack.

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The Roundtable CulinaryArts@SPACWAMC on the RoadFoodindianIndian Cuisinedarlingsidejyoti MukharjiAuyon Mukharji
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Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in radio since she graduated from college in 2006. In her work with WAMC, she often interviews regional and global artists in all fields including music, theatre, film, television, and visual arts. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
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