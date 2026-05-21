Musicians of Ma'alwyck presents 'Under Four Flags' on 5/26 - 5/30

"Under Four Flags" is program by the Musicians of Ma'alwyck being performed in the region from May 26 – 30. The program is a World War I tribute featuring a screening of the 1918 Allied propaganda silent film with an original live score by Max Caplan, alongside chamber music honoring the era and fallen soldiers.

The concert opens with a work by Mihail Jora, written while he was recovering in a hospital after being wounded on the Eastern Front. His music is a personal response to the devastation of war. The major work is Samuel Gardner's piano quintet, composed after the death of violinist David Hochstein, who was killed on the Western Front in France in October 1918.

'Under Four Flags' is a powerful tribute to remembrance, sacrifice, and the enduring human response to war.

Founder and Director Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz joins us for a preview this morning. Hello!