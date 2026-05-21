© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WWES is currently off, thunderstorms are going through the area.
The Roundtable

Musicians of Ma'alwyck presents 'Under Four Flags' on 5/26 - 5/30

By Joe Donahue
Published May 21, 2026 at 11:10 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

"Under Four Flags" is program by the Musicians of Ma'alwyck being performed in the region from May 26 – 30. The program is a World War I tribute featuring a screening of the 1918 Allied propaganda silent film with an original live score by Max Caplan, alongside chamber music honoring the era and fallen soldiers.

The concert opens with a work by Mihail Jora, written while he was recovering in a hospital after being wounded on the Eastern Front. His music is a personal response to the devastation of war. The major work is Samuel Gardner's piano quintet, composed after the death of violinist David Hochstein, who was killed on the Western Front in France in October 1918.

'Under Four Flags' is a powerful tribute to remembrance, sacrifice, and the enduring human response to war.

Founder and Director Ann-Marie Barker Schwartz joins us for a preview this morning. Hello!

Tags
The Roundtable Musicians of Ma’alwyckwarmusicAnn-Marie Barker
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Berkshire International Film Festival celebrates 20 years
    Joe Donahue
    The 20th annual Berkshire International Film Festival is coming up next week and they will present a blockbuster lineup and celebratory weekend of films, events, and very special guests. The festival runs from May 28 - 31 in Great Barrington and Lenox. Founder and artistic director Kelley Vickery will be here with a preview.BIFF will honoring Award-Winning Actor Karen Allen, opening with Steal this Story Please!! with Award-Winning journalist, author and investigative reporter Amy Goodman in attendance, and closing with the Sundance Hit Documentary about global tennis icon and activist, Billie Jean King in Give me the Ball! with director Elizabeth Wolff in attendance.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Battenkill Books and Chatham Bookstore
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Connie Brooks and Heather Boyne from Battenkill Books in Cambridge, NY and Sharon Weinberg and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, NY.
  • Book cover for 'Not Going Back'
    The Roundtable
    New book from Temple University Press explores public opinion on abortion
    Joe Donahue
    For decades, Americans’ views on abortion remained surprisingly consistent, even amid fierce political battles. But the 2022 Dobbs decision sparked a major shift.In the new book ‘Not Going Back,’ the authors trace changing public attitudes on abortion from Roe v. Wade through the 2024 election and into 2025, examining how debates over access, regulation, and government involvement continue to reshape American politics.