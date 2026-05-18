Fatimah Gilliam's new book is 'Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You'

Fatimah Gilliam is an author, lawyer, consultant, WAMC panelist, and founder of the Azara Group where she works on issues of leadership, equity, and organizational culture. Her new book 'Race Rules: What Your Black Friend Won't Tell You' tackles the everyday assumptions, comments, and behaviors that often shape cross-racial interactions in America.

Drawing from personal experience and professional insight Gilliam explores everything from microaggressions and white privilege to the hidden social codes that can quietly damage relationships and workplaces. Rather than focusing only on theory the book offers practical guidance for readers hoping to better understand race, challenge misconception, and engage more honestly across differences.