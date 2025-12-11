Joe Donahue in conversation with environmentalist Bill McKibben at Skidmore College

For more than three decades, Bill McKibben has been one of the most influential - and clearest - voices warning about the dangers of a warming planet. His landmark 1989 book, "The End of Nature," helped introduce climate change to a broad American audience, and his work as an environmentalist, journalist, and organizer has shaped how we understand the stakes of our rapidly changing world.

In his new book, "Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization," McKibben argues that while the window to act is narrowing, it is not yet closed. He points to the extraordinary rise of renewable energy - especially solar - as a global inflection point that could transform economies, redistribute power, and give communities a way to imagine a more just and sustainable future.

We spoke with him at Skidmore College in an event presented by Northshire Bookstore.