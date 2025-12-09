Book release celebration for "Yiddish: A Global Culture" at The Bookstore in Lenox on 12/14

“Yiddish: A Global Culture” at the Yiddish Book Center in Amherst, Massachusetts is the first ever museum exhibition to showcase the extraordinary vibrancy and breadth of modern Yiddish culture - its literature, theater, art, music, journalism, politics - from the mid-nineteenth century to the present day.

The exhibition catalog offers a panoramic view of “Yiddish: A Global Culture” to the general reader, placing the transnational story of Yiddish within broader world history. The 344 full-color pages include an eight-page gatefold of “Yiddishland,” the exhibition’s 60-foot mural, along with hundreds of stunning reproductions of artworks, rare artifacts, and other key exhibits.



David Mazower, Chief Curator and writer of the exhibition and catalog, joins us along with the center’s Director of Publishing and Public Programs, Lisa Newman. They will be at The Bookstore in Lenox December 14 at 4 p.m. to present a conversation and book signing.