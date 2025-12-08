© 2025
The Roundtable

Troy Foundry Theatre presents atmospheric one-person production of "A Christmas Carol"

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 8, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST

Troy Foundry Theatre is an innovative, boundary-breaking theatre company based in Troy, NY, dedicated to creating original, immersive, and socially resonant performance.

This holiday season, Troy Foundry Theatre presents the return of its spine-tingling, atmospheric, and deeply human adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” presented as a winter fundraiser for the theatre company.

“A Christmas Carol” is one of English literature’s best-known stories of the dangers of greed and the ever-possible redemption of the human spirit.

Adapted, edited, and re-imagined by Wesley Broulik, Troy Foundry Theatre’s production features a solo performance by David Girard with immersive musical and sonic accompaniment from composer and multi-instrumentalist Connor Armbruster.

Troy Foundry Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” December 10, 11 & 12 at 8PM in The Waiting Room in Troy.

Both artists join us now – David and Connor – welcome!

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
