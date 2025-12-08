Troy Foundry Theatre presents atmospheric one-person production of "A Christmas Carol"
Troy Foundry Theatre is an innovative, boundary-breaking theatre company based in Troy, NY, dedicated to creating original, immersive, and socially resonant performance.
This holiday season, Troy Foundry Theatre presents the return of its spine-tingling, atmospheric, and deeply human adaptation of Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” presented as a winter fundraiser for the theatre company.
“A Christmas Carol” is one of English literature’s best-known stories of the dangers of greed and the ever-possible redemption of the human spirit.
Adapted, edited, and re-imagined by Wesley Broulik, Troy Foundry Theatre’s production features a solo performance by David Girard with immersive musical and sonic accompaniment from composer and multi-instrumentalist Connor Armbruster.
Troy Foundry Theatre presents “A Christmas Carol” December 10, 11 & 12 at 8PM in The Waiting Room in Troy.
