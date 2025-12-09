© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Marketblock Books and Open Door Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon is here from The Book House in Albany, New York and Marketblock Books in Troy, New York and Lily Bartels joins us from the Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, New York.

Cheryl:

  • “A Long Winter” by Colm Toibin
  • “Joyride: A Memoir” bySusan Orlean
  • “At Midnight Comes the Cry” by Julia Spencer Fleming
  • “Ain’t Nobody’s Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton” by Martha Ackmann
  • “Santa Calls” by William Joyce
  • “The Housekeeper and the Professor” by Yoko Ogawa (2009; reissued in 2025)

Lily:

  • “The American Revolution” by Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns
  • “The American Revolution and the Fate of the World” by Richard Bell
  • “Somewhere, A Boy and A Bear: A.A. Milne and the Creation of ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’” by Gyles Brandreth
  • “Family of Spies” by Christine Kuehn
  • “The Midnight Knock” by John Fram
  • “A Danger to the Minds of Young Girls: Margaret C. Anderson, Book Bans, and the Fight to Modernize Literature” by Adam Morgan
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
