Book Picks - Marketblock Books and Open Door Bookstore
This week's Book Picks comes from Cheryl McKeon is here from The Book House in Albany, New York and Marketblock Books in Troy, New York and Lily Bartels joins us from the Open Door Bookstore and Gift Gallery in Schenectady, New York.
Cheryl:
- “A Long Winter” by Colm Toibin
- “Joyride: A Memoir” bySusan Orlean
- “At Midnight Comes the Cry” by Julia Spencer Fleming
- “Ain’t Nobody’s Fool: The Life and Times of Dolly Parton” by Martha Ackmann
- “Santa Calls” by William Joyce
- “The Housekeeper and the Professor” by Yoko Ogawa (2009; reissued in 2025)
Lily:
- “The American Revolution” by Geoffrey C. Ward and Ken Burns
- “The American Revolution and the Fate of the World” by Richard Bell
- “Somewhere, A Boy and A Bear: A.A. Milne and the Creation of ‘Winnie-the-Pooh’” by Gyles Brandreth
- “Family of Spies” by Christine Kuehn
- “The Midnight Knock” by John Fram
- “A Danger to the Minds of Young Girls: Margaret C. Anderson, Book Bans, and the Fight to Modernize Literature” by Adam Morgan