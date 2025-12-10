© 2025
Nicholas Thompson's new book is "The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 10, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

Nicholas Thompson has long been known for his sharp and inquisitive mind as the former editor and chief of “Wired,” CEO of “The Atlantic,” and a writer who moves fluently between technology, culture, and the human stories that animate both.

In his new memoir “The Running Ground: A Father, a Son, and the Simplest of Sports” Thompson turns inward exploring the most enduring relationship of all, the one between a parent and a child. The book traces his deepening bond with his son through running, the sport that Thompson has loved his entire life and the way the miles on the road become a space for connection, conversation, and growth.

He reflects on his own up brining, the competitive drive that shaped him, and the lessons learned from racing at both elite and amateur levels. What emerges is a meditation on resilience, vulnerability, and the rare clarity that comes when the world narrows to the rhythm of feet on pavement.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
