Amanda Vaill will be at Northshire Bookstore on 12/3 and The Book House on 12/6 for her new book "Pride and Pleasure"

Emmy-nominated author, journalist, and critic Amanda Vaill will discuss her new joint biography of Angelica and Elizabeth Schuyler. Two women as formidable as and in some respect stronger than the men they loved, married, and mothered. She will be doing a pair of events in our region; she is the author of “Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution.”

Angelica and Elizabeth Schuyler born to wealth and privilege in New York’s Hudson Valley during the latter half of the 18th Century were raised to make good marriages and supervised substantial households. Instead, they became embroiled in the turmoil of America’s insurrection against Great Britain and rebelled themselves in ways as different as each was from another against the destiny mapped out for them.

Amanda Vaill will be in Saratoga Springs tonight at the Northshire Bookstore at 6 pm. She will also be at The Book House at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, NY on Saturday December 6th at 2 pm.