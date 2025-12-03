© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Amanda Vaill will be at Northshire Bookstore on 12/3 and The Book House on 12/6 for her new book "Pride and Pleasure"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 3, 2025 at 10:52 AM EST

Emmy-nominated author, journalist, and critic Amanda Vaill will discuss her new joint biography of Angelica and Elizabeth Schuyler. Two women as formidable as and in some respect stronger than the men they loved, married, and mothered. She will be doing a pair of events in our region; she is the author of “Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution.”

Angelica and Elizabeth Schuyler born to wealth and privilege in New York’s Hudson Valley during the latter half of the 18th Century were raised to make good marriages and supervised substantial households. Instead, they became embroiled in the turmoil of America’s insurrection against Great Britain and rebelled themselves in ways as different as each was from another against the destiny mapped out for them.

Amanda Vaill will be in Saratoga Springs tonight at the Northshire Bookstore at 6 pm. She will also be at The Book House at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, NY on Saturday December 6th at 2 pm.

Tags
The Roundtable Amanda Vaillbooknorthshire bookstorethe book house
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    The Underground Railroad Education Center presents "Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice" on 12/14 at the New York State Museum
    Joe Donahue
    Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice is an afternoon of music and history in support of the Underground Railroad Education Center on December 14th at 1PM at the New York State Museum.Join MC Rex Smith for the beauty of Handel’s Messiah with a performance by Daniel Pascoe Aguilar alongside the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes exhibit, as they confront our complex history and continue the fight for education and truth.
  • The Roundtable
    Albany Symphony will have holiday performances at Troy Savings bank Music Hall on 12/13 and 12/14
    Joe Donahue
    The newly renovated Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will welcome two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony for dazzling holiday performances on December 13 and 14.Audiences will enjoy Haydn’s most famous work, the “Surprise” Symphony; Mozart’s greatest concerto, his Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor, Bach’s joyful, virtuosic Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, and the thrilling world premiere of a work by an extraordinarily brilliant 14-year-old composer, Isaac Thomas. On December 7th, families can revel in the sparkle of Magic of the Season, the Capital Region’s most beloved holiday spectacular, returning with its heartwarming blend of music, community, and festive delight. Maestro David Alan Miller is here with all the details.
  • The Roundtable
    "The Problem with Plastic" by Judith Enck
    Joe Donahue
    Judith Enck, whose new book "The Problem with Plastic" confronts one of the defining environmental issues of our time. Enck brings decades of experience - from her work at the EPA to her leadership of Beyond Plastics - to this investigation into the plastics crisis: how a material once celebrated for innovation now chokes our oceans, clogs our recycling systems, pollutes our air and bodies, and wreaks havoc in communities bearing the brunt of petrochemical extraction and waste.