Albany Symphony will have holiday performances at Troy Savings bank Music Hall on 12/13 and 12/14

The newly renovated Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will welcome two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony for dazzling holiday performances on December 13 and 14.

Audiences will enjoy Haydn’s most famous work, the “Surprise” Symphony; Mozart’s greatest concerto, his Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor, Bach’s joyful, virtuosic Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, and the thrilling world premiere of a work by an extraordinarily brilliant 14-year-old composer, Isaac Thomas.

On December 7th, families can revel in the sparkle of Magic of the Season, the Capital Region’s most beloved holiday spectacular, returning with its heartwarming blend of music, community, and festive delight. Maestro David Alan Miller is here with all the details.

