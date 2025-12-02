© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The Underground Railroad Education Center presents "Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice" on 12/14 at the New York State Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published December 2, 2025 at 10:45 AM EST

Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice is an afternoon of music and history in support of the Underground Railroad Education Center on December 14th at 1PM at the New York State Museum.

Join MC Rex Smith for the beauty of Handel’s Messiah with a performance by Daniel Pascoe Aguilar alongside the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes exhibit, as they confront our complex history and continue the fight for education and truth.

Growing out of a research project on the Underground Railroad in the Capital Region, Paul and Mary Liz Stewart’s work uncovered the voices and stories of people written out of this history. Together, these voices provide a different accounting of Underground Railroad activism and change the American narrative. Paul and Mary Liz Stewart join us this morning.

Tags
The Roundtable Underground Railroad Education Centernew york state museum
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Lea Salonga performs at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 12/2 with her tour "Stage Screen and Everything in Between"
    Madeleine Reynolds
    The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will celebrate its reopening with Lea Salonga’s “Stage Screen & Everything in Between” on Tuesday December 2nd at 7:30.Salonga is known for her roles on stage and in film. Her Broadway credits include “Les Misérables,” “Flower Drum Song,” "Allegiance,” the revival of “Once On this Island,” “Here Lies Love,” “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends,” and, of course, “Miss Saigon” - for which she won a Tony Award in 1991.She performed the singing voice for Princess Jasmine in the Disney film “Aladdin” and the title character in “Mulan.” Her most recent album is a holiday record called “Sounding Joy.”
  • The Roundtable
    Singer-songwriter and original host of "MTV Unplugged" Jules Shear will perform at the Byrdcliffe Theater on 12/6
    Joe Donahue
    Renowned singer-songwriter, Jules Shear, who will take the stage at the historic Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, New York for one night only – this coming Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m. From iconic hits such as Cyndi Lauper's "All Through the Night," The Bangles' "If She Knew What She Wants," to Jules' own pop hit, "Steady," Jules Shear's songwriting has left an indelible mark on the world of music.
  • The Roundtable
    Music Haven's Passport Series returns to Proctors Theatre
    Joe Donahue
    Proctors Collaborative welcomes Music Haven back for another year with the 2025-26 Passport Series. The series brings world-class music from four continents to stages in Schenectady and Saratoga Springs. This immersive cultural journey transports audiences to Québec, Sweden, the Middle East, and Colombia - without leaving the Capital Region.The series will get underway this December 5th with Mélisande at 7:30 p.m. this Friday at GE Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady. Then they have events schedule all the way through May.