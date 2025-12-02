The Underground Railroad Education Center presents "Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice" on 12/14 at the New York State Museum

Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice is an afternoon of music and history in support of the Underground Railroad Education Center on December 14th at 1PM at the New York State Museum.

Join MC Rex Smith for the beauty of Handel’s Messiah with a performance by Daniel Pascoe Aguilar alongside the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes exhibit, as they confront our complex history and continue the fight for education and truth.

Growing out of a research project on the Underground Railroad in the Capital Region, Paul and Mary Liz Stewart’s work uncovered the voices and stories of people written out of this history. Together, these voices provide a different accounting of Underground Railroad activism and change the American narrative. Paul and Mary Liz Stewart join us this morning.

