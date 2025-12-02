Judith Enck's new book is "The Problem with Plastic How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late"

Judith Enck, whose new book "The Problem with Plastic" confronts one of the defining environmental issues of our time. Enck brings decades of experience - from her work at the EPA to her leadership of Beyond Plastics - to this investigation into the plastics crisis: how a material once celebrated for innovation now chokes our oceans, clogs our recycling systems, pollutes our air and bodies, and wreaks havoc in communities bearing the brunt of petrochemical extraction and waste.

She reveals how the idea that “recycle, reuse, reduce” alone could save us was always incomplete—and how false promises of “chemical” or “advanced” recycling have diverted attention from the deeper fix: making less plastic, selling less plastic, and renewing systems of refill, reuse and redesign.

Enck offers tools for change: household audits, reuse strategies, grassroots organizing and policy change that empowers citizens and communities. We’re thrilled to have Judith Enck on the RT.