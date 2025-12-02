© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Judith Enck's new book is "The Problem with Plastic How We Can Save Ourselves and Our Planet Before It’s Too Late"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 2, 2025 at 12:01 PM EST

Judith Enck, whose new book "The Problem with Plastic" confronts one of the defining environmental issues of our time. Enck brings decades of experience - from her work at the EPA to her leadership of Beyond Plastics - to this investigation into the plastics crisis: how a material once celebrated for innovation now chokes our oceans, clogs our recycling systems, pollutes our air and bodies, and wreaks havoc in communities bearing the brunt of petrochemical extraction and waste.

She reveals how the idea that “recycle, reuse, reduce” alone could save us was always incomplete—and how false promises of “chemical” or “advanced” recycling have diverted attention from the deeper fix: making less plastic, selling less plastic, and renewing systems of refill, reuse and redesign.

Enck offers tools for change: household audits, reuse strategies, grassroots organizing and policy change that empowers citizens and communities. We’re thrilled to have Judith Enck on the RT.

Tags
The Roundtable Judith Enckplasticsbook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Albany Symphony will have holiday performances at Troy Savings bank Music Hall on 12/13 and 12/14
    Joe Donahue
    The newly renovated Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will welcome two-time Grammy Award-winning Albany Symphony for dazzling holiday performances on December 13 and 14.Audiences will enjoy Haydn’s most famous work, the “Surprise” Symphony; Mozart’s greatest concerto, his Piano Concerto No. 20 in d minor, Bach’s joyful, virtuosic Brandenburg Concerto No. 5, and the thrilling world premiere of a work by an extraordinarily brilliant 14-year-old composer, Isaac Thomas. On December 7th, families can revel in the sparkle of Magic of the Season, the Capital Region’s most beloved holiday spectacular, returning with its heartwarming blend of music, community, and festive delight. Maestro David Alan Miller is here with all the details.
  • The Roundtable
    The Underground Railroad Education Center presents "Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice" on 12/14 at the New York State Museum
    Joe Donahue
    Arias in the Afternoon: Lifting Every Voice is an afternoon of music and history in support of the Underground Railroad Education Center on December 14th at 1PM at the New York State Museum.Join MC Rex Smith for the beauty of Handel’s Messiah with a performance by Daniel Pascoe Aguilar alongside the Smithsonian’s Voices and Votes exhibit, as they confront our complex history and continue the fight for education and truth.
  • The Roundtable
    Singer-songwriter and original host of "MTV Unplugged" Jules Shear will perform at the Byrdcliffe Theater on 12/6
    Joe Donahue
    Renowned singer-songwriter, Jules Shear, who will take the stage at the historic Byrdcliffe Theater in Woodstock, New York for one night only – this coming Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m. From iconic hits such as Cyndi Lauper's "All Through the Night," The Bangles' "If She Knew What She Wants," to Jules' own pop hit, "Steady," Jules Shear's songwriting has left an indelible mark on the world of music.
  • The Roundtable
    Lea Salonga performs at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall on 12/2 with her tour "Stage Screen and Everything in Between"
    Madeleine Reynolds
    The Troy Savings Bank Music Hall will celebrate its reopening with Lea Salonga’s “Stage Screen & Everything in Between” on Tuesday December 2nd at 7:30.Salonga is known for her roles on stage and in film. Her Broadway credits include “Les Misérables,” “Flower Drum Song,” "Allegiance,” the revival of “Once On this Island,” “Here Lies Love,” “Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends,” and, of course, “Miss Saigon” - for which she won a Tony Award in 1991.She performed the singing voice for Princess Jasmine in the Disney film “Aladdin” and the title character in “Mulan.” Her most recent album is a holiday record called “Sounding Joy.”