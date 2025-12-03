Emmy-nominated author, journalist, and critic Amanda Vaill will discuss her new joint biography of Angelica and Elizabeth Schuyler. Two women as formidable as and in some respect stronger than the men they loved, married, and mothered. She will be doing a pair of events in our region; she is the author of “Pride and Pleasure: The Schuyler Sisters in an Age of Revolution.”Amanda Vaill will be in Saratoga Springs tonight at the Northshire Bookstore at 6 pm. She will also be at The Book House at Stuyvesant Plaza in Albany, NY on Saturday December 6th at 2 pm.

