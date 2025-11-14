Northshire Bookstore and WAMC on the Road present Susan Orlean at Skidmore College on 11/17

Susan Orlean will be in conversation with Joe Donahue at Skidmore College on 11/17 in an event presented by Northshire Bookstore and WAMC on the Road.

“New Yorker” writer Susan Orlean is a “New York Times” Bestselling Author of “The Orchid Thief” and “The Library Book.” As well as being hailed by “The Washington Post” as a national treasure.

Her latest “Joyride” is a memoir of finding her creative calling and purpose that invites to approach life with wonder, curiosity, and an irrepressible sense of delight. It is infused with Orlean’s signature warmth and wit. It's a must read for anyone who hungers to start, build, and sustain a creative life.