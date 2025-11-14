© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Northshire Bookstore and WAMC on the Road present Susan Orlean at Skidmore College on 11/17

By Joe Donahue
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:14 AM EST

Susan Orlean will be in conversation with Joe Donahue at Skidmore College on 11/17 in an event presented by Northshire Bookstore and WAMC on the Road.

“New Yorker” writer Susan Orlean is a “New York Times” Bestselling Author of “The Orchid Thief” and “The Library Book.” As well as being hailed by “The Washington Post” as a national treasure.

Her latest “Joyride” is a memoir of finding her creative calling and purpose that invites to approach life with wonder, curiosity, and an irrepressible sense of delight. It is infused with Orlean’s signature warmth and wit. It's a must read for anyone who hungers to start, build, and sustain a creative life.

Tags
The Roundtable susan orleanmemoirbooknorthshire bookstoreSkidmore College
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Arthur Penn's 1975 film "Night Moves" screens at The Triplex 11/19 - followed by a talkback with Matthew Penn
    Joe Donahue
    The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington celebrates “Noir-vember” this fall with “The New Hard-Boiled: The Birth of American Neo-Noir,” a five-film series highlighting defining thrillers of the 1960s and 1970s.Screenings will take place Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoons at 5 p.m., through November 19 with a special screening of Arthur Penn’s “Night Moves” followed by a talkback with Penn’s son, Emmy-nominated director Matthew Penn.
  • The Roundtable
    "Sounds of the Season" returns at SPAC next month from 12/12-12/14
    Joe Donahue
    Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s popular “Sounds of the Season” holiday series returns next month from December 12–14, featuring the acclaimed Irish ensemble Danú, rising jazz sensation Stella Cole, and, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performing Bach’s Complete Brandenburg Concertos.
  • @ericlimonphotography
    The Roundtable
    NightWood returns to The Mount 11/21-1/3
    Joe Donahue
    Inspired by the natural world, NightWood at The Mount in Lenox, MA combines cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements to create encounters that evoke wonder, delight, and mystery throughout the forest and gardens of Edith Wharton’s Home.It runs November 21- January 3. NightWood immerses visitors on a one-mile illuminated path.
  • The Roundtable
    "Women Laughing" will screen at DOC NYC on 11/15 and 11/17
    Joe Donahue
    In “Women Laughing,” longtime New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly sets out to explore her lifelong passion for women’s humor and cartooning by speaking, laughing, and drawing with a diverse group of remarkable women who create cartoons for the iconic magazine.“Women Laughing” includes intimate conversations with some of the most celebrated and groundbreaking cartoonists at The New Yorker including Roz Chast, Emily Flake, Liana Fink, Amy Hwang, and Emma Allen, the magazine’s first female cartoon editor. The film will screen at DOC NYC on November 15 + 17.