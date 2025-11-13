© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"Sounds of the Season" returns at SPAC next month from 12/12-12/14

By Joe Donahue
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST

Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s popular “Sounds of the Season” holiday series returns next month from December 12–14, featuring the acclaimed Irish ensemble Danú, rising jazz sensation Stella Cole, and, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performing Bach’s Complete Brandenburg Concertos.
 
“Sounds of the Season” brings together extraordinary artists and the Saratoga community in celebration. This year, they are extending that celebration into Zankel Music Center at Skidmore while SPAC’s Spa Little Theater undergoes renovation.

To tell us more, we welcome Christopher Shiley - President of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.

Tags
The Roundtable SPAC Sounds of the Season
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • @ericlimonphotography
    The Roundtable
    NightWood returns to The Mount 11/21-1/3
    Joe Donahue
    Inspired by the natural world, NightWood at The Mount in Lenox, MA combines cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements to create encounters that evoke wonder, delight, and mystery throughout the forest and gardens of Edith Wharton’s Home.It runs November 21- January 3. NightWood immerses visitors on a one-mile illuminated path.
  • The Roundtable
    "Women Laughing" will screen at DOC NYC on 11/15 and 11/17
    Joe Donahue
    In “Women Laughing,” longtime New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly sets out to explore her lifelong passion for women’s humor and cartooning by speaking, laughing, and drawing with a diverse group of remarkable women who create cartoons for the iconic magazine.“Women Laughing” includes intimate conversations with some of the most celebrated and groundbreaking cartoonists at The New Yorker including Roz Chast, Emily Flake, Liana Fink, Amy Hwang, and Emma Allen, the magazine’s first female cartoon editor. The film will screen at DOC NYC on November 15 + 17.
  • The Roundtable
    Book Picks - Oblong Books
    Joe Donahue
    This week's Book Picks comes from Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY.