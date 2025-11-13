"Sounds of the Season" returns at SPAC next month from 12/12-12/14

Saratoga Performing Arts Center’s popular “Sounds of the Season” holiday series returns next month from December 12–14, featuring the acclaimed Irish ensemble Danú, rising jazz sensation Stella Cole, and, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center performing Bach’s Complete Brandenburg Concertos.



“Sounds of the Season” brings together extraordinary artists and the Saratoga community in celebration. This year, they are extending that celebration into Zankel Music Center at Skidmore while SPAC’s Spa Little Theater undergoes renovation.

To tell us more, we welcome Christopher Shiley - President of Saratoga Performing Arts Center.