The Roundtable

NightWood returns to The Mount 11/21-1/3

By Joe Donahue
Published November 12, 2025 at 11:12 AM EST
@ericlimonphotography
@ericlimonphotography
/
The Mount Edith Warton's Home
NightWood Walled Garden

Inspired by the natural world, NightWood at The Mount in Lenox, MA combines cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements to create encounters that evoke wonder, delight, and mystery throughout the forest and gardens of Edith Wharton’s Home.

It runs November 21- January 3. NightWood immerses visitors on a one-mile illuminated path.

To tell us more – we welcome: Susan Wissler, executive director of The Mount in Lenox and Chris Bocchiaro from Clerestory Light. 

NightWood the mount edith wharton
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
