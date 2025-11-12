NightWood returns to The Mount 11/21-1/3

Inspired by the natural world, NightWood at The Mount in Lenox, MA combines cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements to create encounters that evoke wonder, delight, and mystery throughout the forest and gardens of Edith Wharton’s Home.

It runs November 21- January 3. NightWood immerses visitors on a one-mile illuminated path.

To tell us more – we welcome: Susan Wissler, executive director of The Mount in Lenox and Chris Bocchiaro from Clerestory Light.

