© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Arthur Penn's 1975 film "Night Moves" screens at The Triplex 11/19 - followed by a talkback with Matthew Penn

By Joe Donahue
Published November 13, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington celebrates “Noir-vember” this fall with “The New Hard-Boiled: The Birth of American Neo-Noir,” a five-film series highlighting defining thrillers of the 1960s and 1970s.

Screenings will take place Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoons at 5 p.m., through November 19 with a special screening of Arthur Penn’s “Night Moves” followed by a talkback with Penn’s son, Emmy-nominated director Matthew Penn.

Triplex Creative Director Ben Elliott joins us as does Matthew Penn - Emmy-nominated director best known for his work on some of television’s most acclaimed dramas, including “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Sopranos,” “NYPD Blue,” “Queen of the South,” “Blue Bloods,” “Damages,” and “Law & Order.”

Tags
The Roundtable triplex cinemaNoir-vember“Night Moves”matthew pennBen Elliott
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Harbinger Theatre presents Rebecca Gilman's "Swing State" on 11/14-1/23
    Joe Donahue
    Harbinger Theatre will close its fourth season with “Swing State” by Pulitzer Prize finalist, Rebecca Gilman, and directed by Brian Sheldon.In the play: Recently widowed, Peg tends to the native plants in her 40-acre rural Wisconsin prairie backyard, her solitary days interrupted only by visits from a family friend with a checkered past. When a mysterious theft alerts the authorities, a string of events unfold that forever changes their lives. “Swing State” marks Harbinger’s 18th Capital Region premiere. Performances will be held at Sand Lake Center for the Arts from November 14 - 23, with a free preview on November 13.
  • @ericlimonphotography
    The Roundtable
    NightWood returns to The Mount 11/21-1/3
    Joe Donahue
    Inspired by the natural world, NightWood at The Mount in Lenox, MA combines cinematic music, theatrical lighting, and scenic elements to create encounters that evoke wonder, delight, and mystery throughout the forest and gardens of Edith Wharton’s Home.It runs November 21- January 3. NightWood immerses visitors on a one-mile illuminated path.
  • The Roundtable
    "Women Laughing" will screen at DOC NYC on 11/15 and 11/17
    Joe Donahue
    In “Women Laughing,” longtime New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly sets out to explore her lifelong passion for women’s humor and cartooning by speaking, laughing, and drawing with a diverse group of remarkable women who create cartoons for the iconic magazine.“Women Laughing” includes intimate conversations with some of the most celebrated and groundbreaking cartoonists at The New Yorker including Roz Chast, Emily Flake, Liana Fink, Amy Hwang, and Emma Allen, the magazine’s first female cartoon editor. The film will screen at DOC NYC on November 15 + 17.