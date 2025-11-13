Arthur Penn's 1975 film "Night Moves" screens at The Triplex 11/19 - followed by a talkback with Matthew Penn

The Triplex Cinema in Great Barrington celebrates “Noir-vember” this fall with “The New Hard-Boiled: The Birth of American Neo-Noir,” a five-film series highlighting defining thrillers of the 1960s and 1970s.

Screenings will take place Wednesday nights at 7 p.m. and Saturday afternoons at 5 p.m., through November 19 with a special screening of Arthur Penn’s “Night Moves” followed by a talkback with Penn’s son, Emmy-nominated director Matthew Penn.

Triplex Creative Director Ben Elliott joins us as does Matthew Penn - Emmy-nominated director best known for his work on some of television’s most acclaimed dramas, including “Orange Is the New Black,” “The Sopranos,” “NYPD Blue,” “Queen of the South,” “Blue Bloods,” “Damages,” and “Law & Order.”