"Women Laughing" will screen at DOC NYC on 11/15 and 11/17

In “Women Laughing,” longtime New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly sets out to explore her lifelong passion for women’s humor and cartooning by speaking, laughing, and drawing with a diverse group of remarkable women who create cartoons for the iconic magazine.

Inspired by her acclaimed book “Very Funny Ladies” and Liza’s own biography, the film also looks back at the fascinating history and evolution of single panel cartoons- from the 1920s, to the present- and reveals how far women have come in a field historically dominated by men.

“Women Laughing” includes intimate conversations with some of the most celebrated and groundbreaking cartoonists at The New Yorker including Roz Chast, Emily Flake, Liana Fink, Amy Hwang, and Emma Allen, the magazine’s first female cartoon editor.

The film will screen at DOC NYC on November 15 + 17.

Director/ film participant Liza Donnelly and director Kathleen Hughes join us to tell us more.

