© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"With a Vengeance" by Riley Sager

By Joe Donahue
Published October 30, 2025 at 11:32 AM EDT
Dutton

New York Times bestselling author Riley Sager, the author of "The House Across the Lake" and "The Only One Left," returns with his latest novel "With a Vengeance."

In 1954, Anna Matheson boards a luxury overnight train bound for Chicago that she’s commissioned, along with a list of names. Twelve years earlier, during the height of World War II, six people shattered her family’s life. Now, under a false guise, Anna has orchestrated a chilling reunion - trapping each of them aboard.

"With a Vengeance" is published by Dutton. We spoke with Riley Sager in a live event at Southern Vermont Arts Center hosted by Northshire Bookstore.

Tags
The Roundtable mystery noveltrainrevenge1950sWWIInorthshire bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content