"With a Vengeance" by Riley Sager

New York Times bestselling author Riley Sager, the author of "The House Across the Lake" and "The Only One Left," returns with his latest novel "With a Vengeance."

In 1954, Anna Matheson boards a luxury overnight train bound for Chicago that she’s commissioned, along with a list of names. Twelve years earlier, during the height of World War II, six people shattered her family’s life. Now, under a false guise, Anna has orchestrated a chilling reunion - trapping each of them aboard.

"With a Vengeance" is published by Dutton. We spoke with Riley Sager in a live event at Southern Vermont Arts Center hosted by Northshire Bookstore.